Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hut 8 Mining.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48. Hut 8 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,998,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,413,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

