Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Short Interest Up 97.7% in September

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 97.7% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of HYSNY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034. Hysan Development has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3705 per share. This represents a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

