Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:IBJHF remained flat at $$3.18 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Ibstock has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

