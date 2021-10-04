ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock Holdings Lowered by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICUI stock opened at $234.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.83. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $176.18 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.30 million. Research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

