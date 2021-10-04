IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) Short Interest Down 44.7% in September

IKONICS Co. (NASDAQ:IKNX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the August 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of IKONICS by 130,480.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IKONICS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in IKONICS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded IKONICS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

IKNX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.80. The company had a trading volume of 26,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,003. IKONICS has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $33.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.43 and a beta of 1.05.

IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.25 million during the quarter. IKONICS had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.99%.

About IKONICS

IKONICS Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of photochemical imaging products. It operates through the following business segments: Chromaline, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). The Chromaline Segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film primarily to distributors and some end users.

