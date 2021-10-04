Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 0.6% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $704,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Illumina by 41,892.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $66,370,000 after buying an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its stake in Illumina by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 34,393 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total value of $151,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,316. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $10.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $384.42. The company had a trading volume of 15,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $469.97 and its 200-day moving average is $440.08. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

