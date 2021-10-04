Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires 481,435 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Impala Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 80.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,082,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481,435 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations comprises about 3.0% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $44,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE HGV traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $48.08. 27,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.