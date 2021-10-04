Impala Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,845,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,000. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of DHT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DHT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,630,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 694,006 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,356,000 after buying an additional 1,052,888 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 7.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,375,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,419,000 after buying an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $13,978,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,918,000 after buying an additional 419,045 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.14 million. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

