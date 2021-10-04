Impala Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Impala Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 205,592 shares during the period. Hess accounts for approximately 1.7% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Hess worth $25,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Hess stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.69. 62,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

