Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,785 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM opened at $54.62 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.64.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

