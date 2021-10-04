Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 15.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 97,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 205,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab stock opened at $213.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day moving average of $217.66. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

