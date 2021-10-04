Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 167,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 17,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,399,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after acquiring an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

Shares of OKE opened at $59.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

