Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 284 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,897 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter valued at about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $76,430,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 69.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,744,500 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $201,416,000 after buying an additional 1,538,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after acquiring an additional 944,748 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $36.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $41.63.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. As a group, analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

