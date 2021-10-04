Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 7,919 shares.The stock last traded at $44.07 and had previously closed at $44.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.65. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 127,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

