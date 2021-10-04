Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on October 14th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th.

Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $65.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.56. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 27.43%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

