InnovAge’s (INNV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $6.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. InnovAge has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.45 million and a PE ratio of -19.91.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 24.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,784,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 355,676 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in InnovAge by 84.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,282,000 after acquiring an additional 715,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of InnovAge by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after acquiring an additional 449,784 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,441,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 237,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,330,000 after acquiring an additional 245,384 shares during the period. 14.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

