Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Stake Reduced by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January comprises approximately 2.6% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc. owned 1.26% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.8% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KJAN stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88.

