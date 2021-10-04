Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Insider Acquires 260,400 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 260,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,149,041.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,290,244.24.

Total Energy Services Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Total Energy Services Inc bought 191,300 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.82 per share, with a total value of C$731,072.08.

On Thursday, July 29th, Total Energy Services Inc bought 131,200 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$579,182.40.

TSE:TOT opened at C$4.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.95 and a 12-month high of C$4.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$207.89 million and a P/E ratio of -16.65.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.33.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

