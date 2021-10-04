Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Director Sells C$171,242.40 in Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total transaction of C$171,242.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91.

Shares of FR opened at C$14.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.47. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$12.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.80.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.