Insider Selling: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Sells $6,221,027.26 in Stock

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MDT opened at $127.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200-day moving average is $126.77. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.94 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $171.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

