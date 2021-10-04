Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Lewis Cirne sold 31,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $2,340,135.00.

NEWR stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.58. 509,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,414. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.56.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

