Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $461,898.50 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $57.21 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGNY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,621,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 140.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,320 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

