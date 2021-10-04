Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 490 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $12,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,987. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

