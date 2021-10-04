Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells 490 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $12,480.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Mukul Kumar sold 565 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $14,266.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $2.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. 1,657,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,987. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Macquarie began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
