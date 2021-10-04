Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO Sells 301,986 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $6,383,984.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE VZIO traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 918,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,748. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.02 million. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VIZIO by 77.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter valued at $30,314,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 21.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $24,140,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $22,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.