International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,085,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.26. 323,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

