International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.96 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $152.38.

IBM opened at $143.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $52,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

