Internet Computer Price Up 8.8% Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $47.93 or 0.00100963 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and $254.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00064429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00142767 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,481.16 or 1.00024300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.59 or 0.06936205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00699082 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,557,302 coins and its circulating supply is 167,036,998 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.