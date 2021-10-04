Intrua Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 506,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.02 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

