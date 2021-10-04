Intrua Financial LLC Has $205,000 Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,365 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total transaction of $7,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,077 shares of company stock worth $17,995,741. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $169.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.90 and a one year high of $187.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.62.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

