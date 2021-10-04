Intrua Financial LLC Raises Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after acquiring an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,602,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $416.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $426.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

