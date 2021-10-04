Intrua Financial LLC Sells 650 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Intrua Financial LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTS stock opened at $30.64 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.