Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) traded down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $28.75. 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 2,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

ITJTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intrum AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group set a $30.21 target price on shares of Intrum AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.96.

Intrum AB is engaged in providing credit management services. The firm offers solutions on credit decisions, sales ledger services, reminders and collection to debt surveillance, collection of written-off receivables, and purchase of outstanding receivables. It operates through the following segments: Credit Management Services, Strategic Markets, and Portfolio Investments.

