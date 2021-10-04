Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a growth of 132.6% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.11 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,076,000 after buying an additional 52,425 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 714,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,936,000 after buying an additional 68,254 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after buying an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 551,045 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the last quarter.

