Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,510 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 130,533 shares.The stock last traded at $54.73 and had previously closed at $55.04.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

