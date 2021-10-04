IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Igor Samartsev Sells 500 Shares

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock traded down $7.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.19. 325,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,029. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $152.07 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.64.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 19.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 123.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.