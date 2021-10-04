ironSource (NYSE:IS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource (NYSE:IS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ironSource provides business platform which enables mobile content creators to prosper within the App Economy. ironSource, formerly known as Thoma Bravo Advantage, is based in TEL AVIV, Israel. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IS. William Blair started coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.80 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Shares of IS opened at $10.63 on Thursday. ironSource has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ironSource will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IS. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

