iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Boosted by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,345,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,914,000 after buying an additional 11,010,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,770,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,818,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,837 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15,059.9% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,719,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,058 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.27. 7,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,449. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.37. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $52.48 and a 12 month high of $54.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

