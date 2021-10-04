iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 80.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,954 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,213,000 after buying an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $101.61 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53.

