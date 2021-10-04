iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in September

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of EMIF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.93. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $19.78 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

