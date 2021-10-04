iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

EAGG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.24. 3,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,388. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

