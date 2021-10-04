iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $186,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $1,778,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $27.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

