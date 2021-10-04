iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 361.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,439 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,344 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

JKE traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $283.81. 25,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $313.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.02.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.