iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.49

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.49 and last traded at $65.54, with a volume of 69204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

