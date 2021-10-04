iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,523. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $87.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.42.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

