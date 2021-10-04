iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after purchasing an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after acquiring an additional 938,813 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after acquiring an additional 246,969 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,216,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,390,000 after acquiring an additional 29,494 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $244.49 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $180.78 and a one year high of $255.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.73.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

