iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $7.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $269.86. 131,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.63 and a twelve month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

