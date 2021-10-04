iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 155,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,477,464 shares.The stock last traded at $78.19 and had previously closed at $79.16.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

