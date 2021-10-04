iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.29. 2,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,287. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.77. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $119.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

