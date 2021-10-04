iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $147,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,994,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,243,000 after buying an additional 215,497 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,318,000 after acquiring an additional 167,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,927,000 after buying an additional 262,416 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $434.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $445.66 and a 200 day moving average of $428.49. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $323.72 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

