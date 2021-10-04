iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Golden State Equity Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,172. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.63. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $108.73 and a twelve month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

